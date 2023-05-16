Ganjam District Bags 4th National Water Awards; CM Naveen Congratulates

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Ganjam district ranked first in the Best District category of the 4th National Water Awards 2022 announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to congratulate Ganjam District Administration on winning the National Water Awards, 2022 as the best district in water resources conservation & management.

Congratulations to @Ganjam_Admin on winning National Water Awards, 2022 as the best district in water resources conservation & management. The award by @MoJSDoWRRDGR recognises exemplary work and efforts in the field of water resource management and conservation. #OdishaLeads pic.twitter.com/XyI3wWqwY5 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 16, 2023

The ranking has been conferred to Ganjam district for its outstanding achievement in augmenting irrigation potential, drainage and river rejuvenation, soil conservation and watershed management, plantation, water supply, conservation and treatment of waste water, climate resilience initiatives and other district level initiatives.

To ensure efficient management of water resources, the Ganjam administration has given the utmost emphasis on conservation of water, groundwater recharge, efficient treatment and re-use of wastewater, massive plantation and mass sensitization & capacity building in water conservation and management, for which various projects have been taken in convergence with different departments like PR&DW Department, Water Resources, Irrigation, Forest, Horticulture, Agriculture, Ground Water, H&UD Department, etc.

Ganjam District will be felicitated by a trophy and citation as an acknowledgement to its efforts, informed Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) in a letter to Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida.