Ganjam district admin cancels leave of staff following COVID spike

Ganjam: Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked government employees in the district not to leave the headquarters without permission.

The district administration’s move has come at a time when there has been a surge in coronavirus.

The District Collector said that if any government employee wants to take leave, then the concerned person must take prior permission.

The District Collector warned that violation of the orders will invite severe action.

