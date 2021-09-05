Ganjam: Couple Found Dead Inside House, Probe On

Berhampur: A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house at Polasara area in Ganjam district on Sunday morning. The deceased were identified as Bipin Gouda and his wife Lili.

According to reports, the matter came to light after locals spotted the duo dead inside the house and alerted the same to the police.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary report suggests that the man committed suicide after killing his wife.