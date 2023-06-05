Ganjam Couple, Another Youth Killed After Bus Hits Their Scooter In Puri

Puri: Three persons including a couple died after a scooter in which they were travelling was hit by a passenger bus near Omkareshwar Square Puri on Monday.

According to initial reports, the deceased persons have been identified as Satya Narayan Das (55) his wife Gayatri Das (50) of Ganjam Chhatrapur. Another deceased person was identified as Rakesh Nand (20) of Puri Mangalahat.

Sources said the couple had come to attend the engagement ceremony of their nephew at Puri Shankareshwar temple today. After attending the function, the couple was ridding pillion on the scooter of Rakesh, a friend of their nephew

However, while they were moving on the road a speeding passenger bus dashed into the scooter killing the trio on the spot.

Soon after the accident, the bus driver surrendered at Baseli Sahi police station.