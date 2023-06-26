Ganjam Bus Mishap: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased 

Berhampur: Expressing deep condolence over the death of 12 people in a fatal road accident in Ganjam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.

He also announced Rs 50,000 compensation for the injured.

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”, PMO tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish over the mishap.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced Rs 3 Lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as their bus collided head-on with another bus in Ganjam district.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, around 35 km from here, when the bus with the wedding party members on board collided with another passenger vehicle, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the accident took place.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals, the SP said.

The special relief commission (SRC) sanctioned Rs 30, 000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment