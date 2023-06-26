Ganjam Bus Mishap: Odisha CM expresses deep grief, announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the loss of many precious lives in the tragic bus accident in Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

Odisha CM announced Rs 3 Lakh ex-gratia for compensation people killed in bus accident.

The Chief Minister has ordered to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister Patnaik’s directed Finance Minister Vikram Arukh and Ganjam DPCC Chairman MLA Vikram Panda to immediately go to the spot and provide assistance to the victims.

The Odisha government has announced Rs 30,000 for each person injured in the Digapahandi bus accident.

“In a tragic bus accident last night near Khemundi college under Sanakhemundi tahasil,10 people died. 8 injured persons under treatment at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur. ₹30 thousands provided to each injured person for treatment under supervision of @Ganjam_Admin,” tweeted SRC, Govt of Odisha.

Till last report came in, two more persons succumbed to injuries taking the death toll to 12- six men, four women and two minors.