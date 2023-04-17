Ganjam Bags Six National Panchayat Awards

Ganjam district administration has bagged six National Panchayat Awards in various categories.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious awards at the National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats in New Delhi on Monday.

Ganjam Zilla Parishad has bagged the Best District Panchayat Award in India and Hinjilicut block has emerged as the Best Block in the country.

Kanchuru GP of Hinjilicut Block has bagged the Second Best Award in the category of Health Panchayat and Sasan Ambagam GP of the same block has bagged Second Best Clean and Green Panchayat Award. Similarly, Kulada GP of Bhanjanagar Block has won the Second Best Award in Socially Secured Panchayat. Ankuli GP of Patrapur Block clinched the Second Best Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh distributed the awards in the event.

Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, CDO-cum-Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Keerthi Vasan V, Berhampur Sub-Collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C have received the awards. The officials of concerned block and GPs were present on the occasion.