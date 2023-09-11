Ganjam Army Officer Awarded Gold Medal In OTA Passing Out Ceremony

Berhampur: A 23-year old man from Berhampur was awarded the gold medal at the passing out ceremony at Officers Training Academy (OTA), the training establishment of the Army, in Chennai.

Sudeep Kumar Sahu of Rama Krushna Nagar here was awarded the medal on Saturday after completing the rigorous 11-month training at the academy. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande presented the gold medal to Sahu, who will join as a lieutenant in the special force of the Army.

“I will try to strictly adhere to the core values of selfless service to the nation after joining the service,” Sahu, the son of an ex-serviceman, said.