Ganja Worth Rs 80 Lakh Seized In Malkangiri, Seven Smugglers Held

Malkangiri: Chitrakonda Police on Tuesday seized ganja worth Rs 80 lakh while being smuggled in an auto-rickshaw near Gunthawada village and arrested seven persons including a juvenile on charges of smuggling cannabis.

The arrested were identified as Dhanapami Jani, Arjun Golari, Jagabandhi Khara, Kilichina Rao, Balukindal Badanayak, Sania Badanayak, and one juvenile, informed Malkangiri SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi.

According to reports, a police team was patrolling in the Chitrakonda area when they intercepted a suspicious auto-rickshaw. During checking, the cops found ganja stashed in gunny bags.

A total of 811 kg 300 gms of cannabis, estimated to be worth around Rs 80 Lakhs, four mobile phones, three motorcycles, one auto-rickshaw, and Rs 1700 in cash have been seized from the ganja smugglers. They have been forwarded to the court, the police said.