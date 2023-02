Sonepur: Police have seized over four quintals of ganja near Block Chhak in Sonepur on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized around 420 Kg of ganja while being transported to Raipur of Chhattisgarh from Boudh in an ambulance.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 40 lakh, officials said.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.