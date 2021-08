Bhubaneswar: Ganja worth around Rs 3 lakh was seized by Saheed Nagar Police while it was being illegally transported through courier service.

Besides, two youths who are reportedly from Delhi, were also apprehended by the police in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested the accused persons.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.