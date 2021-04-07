Ganja Worth Rs 12L Seized In City, Five Including 3 Women Held

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today arrested five persons including three women and seized ganja worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession at Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kamlesh Yadav, Sushilen Lima, Susilan Lima of Bihar and Sugyani Behera, and Kumani Behera of Ganjam district.

Acting on a tip-off, the special squad officials conducted a raid at a property in Ghatikia area and seized around 120kgs of contraband.

As per reports, the accused used to transport the contraband to different places in the town. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is Rs 12 lakh, sources informed.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.