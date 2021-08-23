Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Seized In Gajapati, 26 Arrested

Gajapati: As many as 26 persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling around four quintals of ganja (cannabis) from R Udayagiri in the Mohana area of the Gajapati district on Monday.

Police said that the contraband was being smuggled to Haryana in four vans. The value of the contraband is said to be Rs 1.5 crore.

According to reports, the 26 accused persons including seven women heading to Haryana with the consignment when they were intercepted by a police patrolling team near the Mohana area.

Later, the cops conducted a search of the vehicle and seized the ganja.

A case has been registered at Mohana Police Station in this connection and the accused will be forwarded to the court tomorrow.