Ganja Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh Seized In Rayagada, One Held

Rayagada: Police have seized over five quintals of ganja from a vehicle and arrested one person in this connection late last night.

According to reports, police intercepted a mini-truck near Hajaridang village during a check. Upon searching the officials recovered 5 quintals and 10 kilograms of ganja packed in 17 sacks and seized them.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 50 lakh, police informed.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.