Ganja Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh Seized In Koraput, Three Held 

Koraput: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja in the Koraput district and arrested three persons in this connection.

acting on a tip-off, the official intercepted a container truck and conducted a search. During the search, the officials recovered the ganja and seized it.

The cops have also arrested three persons including the driver of the truck as they could not produce a satisfactory response regarding the possession of the banned substance.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is over Rs 30 lakh, officials informed.

As per preliminary investigations, it was learnt that the ganja was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation into the matter is underway.