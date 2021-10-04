Ganja Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore Seized In Separate Places In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police seized ganja worth over Rs 2.5 crore at two different places in Odisha in the last two days.

The Chitrakonda Police on Saturday late night seized around 1500 kilograms of ganja while being smuggled in a pickup van from Malkangiri to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh. Police have also arrested the driver of the vehicle.

In another success for the Odisha Police, Adava Police on Sunday seized over 20 quintals of marijuana from a granite-laden truck near Mandrabaju village in R.Udaigiri area of Gajapati district and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the smuggling case. The arrested duo has been identified as Ravi Singh and Raju Singh, both residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The contraband was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh.