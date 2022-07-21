Ganja Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs Sized In Kandhamal, Two Held

Kandhamal: Police seized a huge cache of ganja with the arrest of two persons in Baliguda of Kandhamal district. The identities of the arrestees have not been disclosed by the police.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an SUV during patrolling and conducted a thorough search. During the search, the officials recovered around 104 kilograms of ganja and seized it.

Police have also arrested two persons escorting the vehicle in this regard.

Following this, police have registered a case under the NDPS act and initiated an investigation into this connection.