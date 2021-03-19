Ganja Seized From Potato Laden-Truck In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A huge cache of ganja seized by the forest department officials from a potato-laden pickup van in Kalahandi district. The estimated value of the contrabands is said to be over lakhs of rupees.

Reportedly, during checking, the forest officials intercepted the vehicle at the Karlapat check gate and seized a huge cache of contraband. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.

Following this, the forest department personnel informed the Thuamul Rampur police. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized contrabands along with the pickup van that is used in smuggling. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.