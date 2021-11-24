Ganja Seized From Passenger Bus In Baripada, 3 Held

Baripada: Police have detained three persons with the seizure of over 48 kg of Ganja from a passenger bus in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

The identities of the arrestees were not known immediately.

Acting on reliable input, police intercepted the bus while it was en route to Kolkata and seized ganja packed in four bags.

The estimated weight of the seized cannabis is over 48 kg and further investigation is underway to trace other accused involved in the illegal trade, police informed.