Ganja seized from ambulance in Odisha’s Gajapati, 3 arrested

Parlakhemundi (Mohana): Police today arrested three persons after they seized 8 kgs of ganja from an ambulance carrying a patient near Dahaninala within Chandragiri police out-post under Mohana police limits of Gajapati district.

The ambulance driver Prashant Majhi (34), and two others— Jikharia Mallik (32) and Paila Dalai (45) have been arrested on charges of smuggling ganj, informed Mohana PS Sub-Inspector Krishna Chandra Mallik.

According to police, Jikharia Mallik village contacted a doctor of Dengaamba village within R Udayagiri police station limits after his uncle Michael Rait of Dekabandh village complained of illness.

An ambulance named Brahmapur Christian Hospital was called and the patient was taken to Brahmapur. However, on receiving information from a source that cannabis was being smuggled in the said ambulance, Chandragiri out-post police officer Purushottam Paika and his team reached Chandragiri Dahaninala and searched the ambulance. The police seized about 8 kg of ganja stashed in gunny bags.

A case (20/23) was registered in Mohana police station, while the ambulance was seized and 3 arrested accused were forwarded to the court, said the police SI.