Ganja Plantation Worth Over Rs 16 Cr Destroyed In Gajapati

Mohana: A joint team comprising of police and excise officials destroyed ganja plantation worth over Rs 16 crore near Pateiguda village under the R Udayagiri police station limits on Sunday.

Reportedly, the team raided the forest near Pateiguda village. Police felled the cannabis plants cultivated on about 80 acres of land. Later the plants were destroyed by setting the hemp plants on fire.

The output value of the plantation is estimated to worth around Rs 16 crore, official sources informed.