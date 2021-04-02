Ganja-Laden Car Catches Fire In Boudh, Peddlers Flee Spot

Boudh: A car-carrying ganja consignment caught fire near Kapasira square in Boudh district in the wee hours today.

According to available information, the ganja-laden vehicle was en route to Sonepur from Kantamal area when the four-wheeler caught fire. However, the peddlers managed to alight the vehicle and flee from the spot.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the vehicle and alerted the police about the same. On being informed, Manamunda police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.