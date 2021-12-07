Ganja Cultivation Destroyed In Gajapati

Gajapati: A joint team of Gajapati Police and Excise Department destroyed ganja cultivation on around 91 acres of land near Pitakhari village under Mahendragada panchayat in R Udayagiri block of Gajapati district.

The market value of the ganja has been estimated to be over Rs 18 crore.

Acting on a tip-off about the ganja cultivation in the village, a joint team of Excise and Police officials raided the area and burnt the cannabis plants in the presence of Tehsildar, SDPO and local police station inspector-in-charge (IIC).