Ganja Banned In All Shiva Shrines Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has banned smoking and consuming ganja in all Shiva shrines across the State.

An order has been issued to ban the use of contraband in Shiva seats. The Department of Ordia Literature and Culture has written to the District Collectors and SPs in this regard. The department asked the officials to take necessary steps to ban the use of ganjai in various Shiva seats.

Odia Language and Culture Department Director Phillip Routray has written to the District Magistrates and SPs after Padmashri Baba Balia requested the Government for the same.

The government, move, however, evoked mixed reaction. While some welcomed it, others called it a blow to the age-old tradition.

Reacting to the decision, Baba Balia said crackdown on the use of cannabis in Shiva Shrines is a welcome step. Humans get addicted to such intoxicant item. It causes several disease. Nowadays boys and girls are also smoking Ganja, which has adverse impact on their health. Ganja shortens life span, he aded.

“I had written to the Government of India and Odisha to ban ganja in Shiva temples. I am very happy that Odisha government has done it,” Baba Balia said.

Culture Minister Ashwini Patra said, “I welcome the decision to ban Ganja at Shiva seats. Intoxication should not take place in any temple. Not only Shiva temples, but also other religious places should also restrict consumption of intoxicants”.