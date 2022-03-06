Gangubai Kathiawadi Beats Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Raazi After 8 Days at Box Office

Mumbai: Gangubai Kathiawadi registered a fantastic week 1 at the Box Office and entered into weekend 2 with flying colours. The Alia Bhatt starrer began its second Friday on a decent note and collected Rs 5.01 crore nett, taking the total collection of eight days to cross Rs 70 crore at the Box Office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has beaten Raazi after in terms of the week 1 collection. Not just this, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial has emerged as the top woman-led entertainer in terms of its first-week collection by beating the week 1 performance of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the Box Office. While Raazi had collected Rs 56.18 crore (nett) after its first week, Manikarnika had earned Rs 56.56 crore (nett). Gangubai Kathiawadi has got the business of Rs 73.94 crore nett after eight days at the Box Office with Rs 68.93 crore in its week 1 itself.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is now on its way to becoming the biggest ever woman-led entertainer on the Indian Box Office by beating both Raazi and Manikarnika’s lifetime performances.

Check the eight days Box Office breakup of Gangubai Kathiawadi: