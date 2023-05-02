Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed in gang war inside Tihar jail

Delhi: Dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed in an attack by rival gang members inside Tihar Jail in Delhi. As per ANI reports, Tajpuriya was attacked by Yogesh Tunda and others inside the jail.

Tillu Tajpuriya, alias Sunil Mann, was thrashed with iron rods allegedly by gangster Yogesh Tunda and his aides in the high-security prison, officials said.

He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

Another prisoner, Rohit, was also injured in the attack. He is said to be out of danger now.

Yogesh Tunda, Deepak Teetar, Riyaj Khan and Rajesh, broke the iron grills of their ward on the first floor of the prison. They attacked Tillu, who had been kept in a ground floor ward with his other gang members, with the same rods, officials said.

The four members of the rival Gogi gang used bedsheets to climb down to the ground floor.

Tillu was the prime conspirator in the 2021 Rohini Court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

Two members of the Tillu gang, dressed as lawyers, shot dead Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini court on September 24, 2021. Both were then killed in retaliatory firing by the police.