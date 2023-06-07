Gangster Shot Dead Outside Lucknow courtroom

Lucknow: A gangster was shot at and killed outside a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, while a cop was shot in the leg. The shooter, say reports, was dressed as a lawyer.

Gangster Sanjiv Maheshwari, also known as Sanjiv Jeeva, who ran a criminal gang in western UP, was seen slumped on the ground with officials trying to stop bleeding from gunshot wounds, showed a video.

It is not clear at the moment if there were multiple shooters. Reports say the lawyers present at the court managed to hold on to one of the attackers and handed him over to the police.

The gangster, dressed in a green shirt and blue denims, was brought to a local court in Kaiserbagh area of the city and was shot at while he was entering the courtroom.

Sanjiv Jeeva had a dozen criminal cases against him and ran several criminal syndicates in the state. He had been in jail for many years, and reports say there were at least 50 criminal cases against him in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Some reports say he was also associated with eastern Uttar Pradesh gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari.

It is not clear how the attacker managed to sneak in a revolver and enter the court premises.

The attack comes just two months after gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot dead while in police custody.