Gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s Girlfriend Divya Pahuja Shot Dead Months After Bail in Partner’s Murder Case

New Delhi: Divya Pahuja, a former model who was an accused in a gangster’s murder in Mumbai, has been shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram just months after she was granted bail by the Bombay high court.

According to the police, five people allegedly took Divya to a hotel on Tuesday night and shot her in the head.

Three of the five accused were nabbed by the police while they were taking her body from the hotel in a car to dump it.

The suspects were captured on CCTV as they were leaving the hotel premises with the body and placing it inside a BMW car. Pahuja was at the hotel to celebrate the New Year with its owner, according to reports.

In June, last year, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja, seven years after she was arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Pahuja, her mother and five policemen who were allegedly involved in killing of the gangster was arrested by the Mumbai police.

According to the Mumbai Police, Gadoli was lured into a trap with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja and was killed in a fake encounter.

Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli, Mumbai Police had said.

As per the Mumbai police, Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but had hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Pahuja as honey trap.