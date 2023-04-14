Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Aide Killed In Gang War At Tihar Jail

New Delhi: A close associate of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Prince Tewatia, was allegedly murdered in a gang war inside Tihar Jail on Friday evening, according to officials. Reportedly, Tewatia was stabbed with a knife by members of the rival gang.

Prince Tewatia (30) was lodged in central jail number 3 and he was reportedly killed in a gangwar in his cell. A total of four inmates were injured in the alleged gang war. The injured were taken to Deen Dayal government hospital where Tewatia was declared dead.

The feud between both sides had triggered around 5 pm in jail number 3, where Tewatia was stabbed five to seven times before he succumbed to his injuries in Delhi’s Deen Dayal Hospital.

The police also took five other prisoners to the hospital after the incident.

Lawrance Bishnoi, who is lodged in Bathinda jail, had been taken to Rajasthan in February for questioning in connection with a firing and extortion case.

On the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Lawrence Bishnoi said the killing was planned and executed by gangster Goldy Brar. Moose Wala was killed in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year.