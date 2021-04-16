Gangster Hyder sent to Choudwar jail, to be taken on 7-day remand from tomorrow

Cuttack: The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Cuttack, today allowed Mangalabag Police to take notorious gangster Sk Hyder on a seven-day remand from Saturday.

Reportedly, Hyder has been sent to the Choudwar Circle Jail here after being produced in the JMFC court. The police had prayed for a 10-day remand, but the court granted remand for seven days from tomorrow.

Worthwhile to mention here that the dreaded gangster had escaped from police custody while being treated at the SCB Medical College & Hospital here on April 10.

Fugitive convict Sk Hyder was apprehended by the joint efforts of Telangana Police and Odisha Police yesterday from Sangareddy district in Telangana. He was flown back to Odisha and produced before the JMFC court on Friday evening.

