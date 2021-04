Bhubaneswar: Notorious gangster Sk Hyder, who absconded from SCB Medical College & Hospital while undergoing treatment five days ago, has been nabbed from Telangana.

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi informed that the absconding gangster has been arrested by a special team of Cuttack Police from Sangaeddy district of Telangana state.

The Police Commissioner added that the team managed to apprehend the fugitive convict Sk Hyder with the help of Telangana counterparts.