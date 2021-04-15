Gangster Hyder escape: SCB doctors, staff under scanner

Cuttack: Police have started probing into the Hyder escape issue at SCB Medical College and Hospital as the involvement of doctors and staff are not ruled out.

Sources said that the police are yet to get a trace of the dreaded gangster Hyder after five days of his escape from the hospital under the very nose of police. It was yet to be clear which route the gangster took to show a clean pair of heels to the police.

The police are yet to get an inkling of the associates who helped Hyder to escape from the hospital. The police, the sources said, are probing the matter from an angle that the gangster was treated twice at the hospital in the past. Therefore, he might have been successful in developing a rapport with the doctors and staff to plan for his escape.

It has now transpired that the security personnel accompanying the gangster were putting up at Hotel Ahalya near Kathagola here. The hotel room was booked in the name of Constable Mohammed Mousimi.

The Mangalabag police, meanwhile, have quizzed an associate Yakub Khan for four hours, who is on a remand, to glean out information relating to his dramatic escape in broad daylight.

Sources said a lot of irregularities have come to the notice after the escape of gangster Hyder. Neither the Mangalabag police nor the SCB outpost staff was informed of the presence of Hyder at SCB Medical. The police are yet to get any information about the physicians who were given the responsibility of treating the gangster. There was no information either on the comorbidities the gangster was suffering from.

The police are also investigating the doctor who recommended the jail authorities in Sambalpur for treatment at SCB here. The gangster was being treated at Cabin no 5 at Surgery Ward. But, it was not clear about the surgery specialist treating him. It is said that Hyder was suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases.

Sources said facts are slowly emerging how Hyder was carrying out his criminal activities and drug trade during his stay in the jail. Therefore, police are probing into the matter if doctors and cops are involved in the dramatic escape of the gangster.