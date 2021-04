Bhubaneswar: Notorious gangster Sk Hyder, who absconded from SCB Medical College & Hospital while being treated, was brought to Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Reports said, Hyder was brought to Odisha by Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar flight. After reaching Bhubaneswar he was taken to Manglabag Police Station in Cuttack.

Worthwhile to mention that, a special team of Commissionerate police nabbed the notorious criminal from Sangareddy district with the help of Telangana police on Thursday.