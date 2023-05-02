Gangster Goldy Brar In Canada’s List Of Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives

Infamous gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi gang last year, has been included in the list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.

In a press release, Canadian High Commission in New Delhi said that Brar is the subject of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation into the allegations originating from India. It further read that the offences committed in India were very serious in nature and merited the interest of Canadian police as the fugitive is believed to be in Canada only.

The announcement of the names of the 25 fugitives, including Brar, was made at an event marking the fifth anniversary in Toronto of the Bolo (Be On the Look Out) programme, which leverages social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

Brar’s case is under investigation at the moment, however he hasn’t been charged with any criminal offences. He is considered a threat to public safety. An Interpol red notice was issued last year against him. He is wanted for murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder in India.

The alert described him as Satinderjeet Singh, a 29-year-old male born in Punjab’s Shri Muktsar Sahib. He was described as being 1.75 metres tall and weighing 100 kilograms. Apart from him, one other non-Canadian national is on the list.