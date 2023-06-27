Gangster Goldy Brar admits to killing Sidhu Moosewala, says actor Salman Khan is also a target

New Delhi: Gangster Goldy Brar has confessed to getting singer Sidhu Moosewala murdered in May last year. The Canada-based criminal asserted that the late musician was an “egotistical person” who needed to be taught a lesson. He asserted that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was also their ‘target’.

Brar has been named as the alleged mastermind in the killing of famous singer-politician and was declared to be among Canada’s top 25 wanted criminals last month.

He also revealed that he was not the sole instigator behind the murder.

“There is a brotherhood. This brotherhood has been built over many years of sacrifice. I alone can’t do anything,” he added.

Brar also lauded jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi earlier assertions about killing actor Salman Khan. “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful,” Brar told the publication.

Earlier in May this year, the notorious criminal had confessed to the National Investigation Agency that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that he planned to eliminate. Lawrence Bishnoi said that the actor had hurt the sentiments of the Bishnoi community in 1998 after hunting a black buck had (which is considered sacred). He wished to avenge them by killing Khan.