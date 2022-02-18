Gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar sent to ED custody till Feb 24 in money laundering case

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till February 24 in a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the ED took custody of Kaskar, who is currently, lodged in a Thane jail in connection with multiple extortion cases. Reportedly, the ED will question Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, his aides, and gang members.

Kaskar was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after interrogation on Friday and was produced before special judge MG Deshpande by the ED, which sought his custody for further probe into the matter.

The ED said it was apparent Kaskar was a prominent member of the gang led by Dawood Ibrahim and was involved along with associates in activities like threatening, extortion etc.

His interrogation may reveal crucial facts, which are in their exclusive domain, since he is a key conspirator and leader of the syndicate, the ED told court.

The ED had recently registered a money laundering case against underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his aides for their involvement in financing terror activities.