Gangasagar Mela To Be Held With Restrictions: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: East India’s one of the most famous festivals, Gangasagar Mela will be observed this year with full restrictions, said Calcutta High Court on Friday.

With regard to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the Mela this year due to the Covid situation in the state, the High Court has set certain conditions for the conduct of the event.

The Gangasagar Mela must be conducted strictly following the Covid-19 restrictions, the HC stated.

The Calcutta High Court has also ordered the setting up of a committee which may recommend to the state a ban on entry to Sagar Island if there is any violation of health safety norms.

The court had urged the state government to remember an earlier order of the High Court, wherein it had said that life was more important than religious practices, beliefs and faiths.

“The state will duly take into account the positivity rate of virus and fact that within the last 24 hours there is 50 per cent increase in the number of cases and also the fact that a large number of doctors are already infected,” it had said.

The Gangasagar Mela 2022 is scheduled to be held from January 8-16 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The Gangasagar Mela will be held at Sagar Island, 130 km from Kolkata. The petition had noted that a large number of pilgrims attend the Gangasagar Mela every year taking the footfall to over 18 lakh.