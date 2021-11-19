Gangapur Police Station In Odisha’s Ganjam Is 2nd Best PS In Country

Bhubaneswar: Gangapur Police Station in Odisha’s Ganjam district of has been selected as the 2nd best police station of the country and awarded with Trophy by the Union Home Ministry in the DGPs’ conference at Lucknow.

Gangpur PS IIC Dhiresh Das received the prestigious award with a certificate of appreciation from the Honourable Home Minister, Government of India on 19th November 2021.

While evaluating the performances of the police stations of the country on 49 parameters of e-governance on Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) such as cases of Gambling, Arms Act, Excise Act, UD cases, disposal of Passport, Arms & Service verifications etc, Gangapur police station has stood 2nd in the country in providing services to the people in addition to normal policing.

Besides, Implementing the 5T vision of Honorable CM, IIC Dhiresh Dash has transformed the Gangapur Police Station into people’s friendly reception centre, designated park for the visiting children, a comfortable Mahila and Sishu Desk, provisions of Purified Drinking Water facilities, Sanitary system, well organised Ama Police Samiti in all the villages under the Police Station and after all the service-oriented attitude of the PS staff.