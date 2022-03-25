Gangapur Police Station IIC Dies Of Gunshot Wound

Berhampur: A police official at Gangapur police station under Bellaguntha block in Ganjam district died after being injured by a bullet on Friday afternoon.

The deceased cop has been identified as Debkumar Gamango, Inspector-in-Charge of Gangapur police station.

According to reports, Gamango sustained a bullet injury following which he was rushed to Aska Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead.

However, the cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are underway.