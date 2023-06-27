Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project To Become Operational By Sept 2023

Bhubaneswar: On the second day of the visit to Bargarh district, as directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian visited the GMLIP (Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project) at Girsul and Jira River crossing sites and the Pump House in Bargarh Block.

He reviewed the progress of the works and expressed satisfaction that the project is nearing completion. The test run is planned for July and in phases the project will be operationalised from September onwards. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 1677 crores and will provide irrigation to 25,600 ha in the Bijepur, Barpali, Sohela and Bargarh blocks.

Shri Pandian reviewed the progress of the project works in the Nrusinghanath Temple complex. The beautification of the temple campus and the facilities for pilgrims are being provided at a cost of Rs 22.78 crores and are expected to be completed by December.

He visited the under-construction 30-bedded MCH building in Sohela CHC. He interacted with the patients and enquired about the quality of the services. He appreciated the doctors and staff for their dedication to providing healthcare services to the patients.

During the day, Sh Pandian attended the public grievance redressal meetings at Sohela, Ambabhona and Padampur. In spite of the heavy rains, a large number of people attended the meetings and put forward their grievances. He addressed the public and assured them that the grievances will be examined in detail and prompt action will be taken.

Secretary (5T) also visited the High School in Paikamal and interacted with the students and teachers. He participated in the Vijeta initiative trainers program which focuses on extracurricular personality development activities.

He visited Kasturba Gandhi Matru Niketan Child Care Institution, Paikmal and interacted with the children.

During the visit, Sri Pandian visited various temples as per the requests of the local public including the Maa Durga Temple, Alekh Mahima Temple etc and discussed with the temple committee regarding the development.

Special Secretary to CM and Sports & Youth Services Secretary, Shri. R Vineel Krishna, IG Deepak Kumar, Collector & DM Bargarh Ms. Monisha Banerjee, SP Bargarh Shri. Prahlad Sahai Meena and District level officials accompanied during the visit.