Ganga Connect Exhibition Inaugurated At Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Birmingham: The Ganga Connect Exhibition was inaugurated in Birmingham at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire after successful inaugurations at Glasgow and Cardiff, UK.

The Ganga Connect Exhibition in Birmingham was inaugurated by Prof. Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University in the presence of eminent people from different organisations and technology innovators.

He appreciated the efforts taken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and c-Ganga and was pleased that faculties from schools of engineering and sciences will participate in the scientific dialogues. Prof Plowden suggested the team of NMCG and c-Ganga should again visit Birmingham and present the exhibition during the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Dr. ShashankVikram, Honorable Consul General of India in Birmingham, highlighted the efforts and dedication of government officials of NMCG and Ministry of Jal Shakti for their efficient planning and organizing the exhibition in Birmingham and stated that contribution has been extended from Indian communities in Birmingham to the exhibition.

In his address, he reiterated the importance of river rejuvenation, and the role of modern technologies requiring collaborative efforts from various partners.

The Ganga Connect Exhibition in Birmingham was joined by Mr. D.P. Mathuria, Executive Director (Technical), NMCG. He thanked all the present delegates and honorary representatives from Birmingham for the facilitation of the exhibition and explained the different projects undertaken under the NamamiGange Program with an aim to provide a better quality of life and rejuvenation of river Ganga.

During his interaction with the delegates present, he shared the success stories, inspirations, and learnings from the past experiences during the journey of the NamamiGange Program.

The Birmingham exhibition was also visited by various Indian delegates including Mr. Sanmit Ahuja, Expert Member, Ganga; Prof. Sachin S. Gunthe, IIT Madras; Prof.PrasantaSanyal, IISER Kolkata, and Dr. Vishal Kapoor, IIT Kanpur.