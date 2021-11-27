Ganga Connect Chapters Set Up in London, Scotland, Wales & Midlands, UK

London: The Ganga Connect exhibition, which has been running across the UK from 8th November concluded in London on Saturday.

This has been a major effort of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the High Commission of India and cGanga to engage with the international community of scientists, technology companies, policymakers, industry, investors and finance professionals.

In the concluding session, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, and Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, hosted a virtual roundtable with eminent members of the Indian community who gathered in person at the Indian High Commission in London, UK and others via a digital bridge from elsewhere in the UK.

Minister Jal Shakti interacted with the community members who asked questions and offered numerous suggestions on how they might be able to engage and support the NamamiGangeprogramme.

Both the Minister and Director General accepted the community members’ requests to carry the exhibition across various community centres across the UK. Several other developments were reported to the Hon’ble Minister as decisions taken which were later announced during the reception.

The exhibition started in Glasgow and moved to Cardiff, Birmingham, Oxford before concluding in London. Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Executive Director – Projects, NMCG was present at the Ganga Connect in Cardiff and Shri D.P.Mathuria, Executive Director – Technical represented NMCG at the exhibition in Birmingham. The end of the exhibition was marked by an evening reception hosted by H.E. GaitriIssar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to the UK and ShriRozy Agarwal, Executive Director – Finance,NMCG. Prof Vinod Tare and Shri Sanmit Ahuja of cGanga also participated.

Welcoming the guests, the High Commissioner said that the NamamiGangeprogramme is a flagship initiative of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister and that India places top priority towards climate change and cleaning up its environment.

In further engagement with the guests, Mr. Agarwal made 10 key strategic announcements that summarised the highlights of the two weeks long exhibition.