Gang Issuing Fake RT-PCR Reports For Entry Into Puri Jagannath Temple Busted, 12 Held

Puri: Police here on Friday busted a racket issuing fake Covid negative report for entry into Puri Jagannath Temple. A total of 12 persons including the mastermind and four devotees have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the investigation, the Singhadwar police first arrested four persons including two devotees who hail from Madhya Pradesh (MP). The two other accused are residents of Puri who had helped the two devotees from MP to procure the fake RTPCR reports.

Senior officials said that one more accused in the case is absconding.

In the second case, the Kumbharpada police arrested 3 accused including a devotee who was trying to enter the temple using fake RTPCR report. The accused devotee hails from Chattisgarh. The other two accused are Puri residents who had helped the Chhattisgarh visitor in obtaining the fake RTPCR report.

In the third case made out by the Singhadwar police, 5 accused including a devotee from Angul district have been arrested.

The police explained this and said in a tweet, “Several incriminating articles including computer have been seized and further seizure is in progress. Top priority is being given to such cases and stern legal action taken against all the accused persons involved. More arrests are likely. The names of all accused persons have been withheld considering sensitivity of the case. Puri Police appeals to all to not indulge in any malpractices when coming for darshan of Lord Jagannath.”

