Ganesh Puja In Bhubaneswar: No DJs During Idol Immersion Processions

Bhubaneswar: As Ganesh Puja will be celebrated in various puja mandaps within the city of Bhubaneswar, a preparatory meeting has been held at the Traffic Police auditorium hall by the Commissionerate Police.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh (IPS) presided over a preparatory meeting for Ganesh Puja with the presidents, secretaries & workers of various puja committees in presence of IICs of different police stations, Zone ACPs and other senior police officers.

The problems of various puja committees of the city were discussed and it was decided to resolve the same before Ganesh Puja.

The Commissionerate Police sought the cooperation of Puja committees and the public to observe the Ganesh Puja with peace and order in the city.

However, the police have banned the playing of DJs in the state capital this year during the Ganesh Idol immersion procession to curb noise pollution. Only traditional musical instruments like ‘Dhol’ would be allowed during the procession. Police would take strict actions in case of forcible collection of Chanda (donation) for Ganesh Puja.

Similarly, it has been made mandatory for the organisers to take prior permission from the police before the Ganesh idol immersion. CCTV will be all over the city. The puja committees have been asked to install CCTVs in and around the puja pandals and deploy volunteers.

After Ganesha Puja on the 7th of September, the immersion of idols will be held on the 8th, 11th and 12th of September. All the Puja Committees of the capital have agreed on all the decisions of the police.