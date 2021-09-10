Ganesh Puja: CM Naveen, Prez Kovind & PM Modi Extend Wishes

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.

CM Naveen tweeted, “Heartiest greetings and congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of the Holy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the life of all be prosperous with the blessings of Lord Sri Ganesha.”

The official Twitter account of President Kovind read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Warm wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish that Vighnaharta Ganesha makes our efforts against Covid-19 successful and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Let us all celebrate this festival while following Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध किए जा रहे हमारे प्रयासों को विघ्नहर्ता गणेश सफल बनाएं और सभी को सुख एवं शांति प्रदान करें। आइए, हम सब कोविड-अनुकूल व्‍यवहार करते हुए यह त्‍योहार मनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 10, 2021

PM Modi wished, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune, and health to everyone’s life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”