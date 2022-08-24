Ganesh Chaturthi To Be Celebrated Without Curbs In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After two hiatus years, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that the ensuing Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated in the city free of COVID-19 restrictions.

While devotees can visit puja pandals for darshan, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has advised people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in order to keep the infection at bay.

The senior official further added that two temporary ponds have been set up near Kuakhai and Daya River for the immersion of idols after the festival.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 31 across the country. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi (or Ganeshotsav) is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. The last day is popularly celebrated as Ganesh Visarjan day.