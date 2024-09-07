Mumbai: The auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated annually with pomp and grandeur. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and lasts for 10 days. Read on to know its date, history, significance, and celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. It lasts for 10 days, and the last day is observed as Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7, and Ganesh Visarjan is on Tuesday, September 17. Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurat is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

As the legend goes, Maa Parvati created Lord Ganesha – the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and happiness – with sandalwood paste. Goddess Parvati left Lord Ganesha to guard the place while she was taking a bath. Since Lord Shiva was unaware of who Lord Ganesha was and his arrangement with Maa Parvati, he was surprised to find Lord Ganesha outside the place where Maa Parvati was bathing. Per his mother’s instructions, he did not allow Lord Shiva to enter the place. This made Lord Shiva furious, and he severed Lord Ganesha’s head.

Maa Parvati was infuriated to see this and took the Kaali avatar while threatening to end the world. After discovering the truth, Lord Shiva requested his men to fetch the head of a child whose mother was looking the other way. His men returned with the head of a baby elephant and gave it to Ganesha. That’s how Lord Ganesha came to be known as the elephant-headed god.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance for Hindus. They believe praying to Lord Ganesha can help one achieve wisdom, success, and good fortune. Moreover, when starting any new work, exam, wedding or a new job, devotees of Lord Ganesha pray to him, seek his blessings and ask him to bless them with success.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are observed all across the country. However, it is observed on a large scale in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, especially in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. People observe the festival by bringing home the idol of Ganpati Bappa for one-and-a-half days, three days, seven days, or ten days. They perform sthapana of the idol, pray to Lord Ganesha, perform rituals, offer bhog, and observe a fast.

The festival ends with Ganesh Visarjan. On this day, devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idols in water with heavy hearts, wishing for Bappa to return next year. Huge processions are held during Visarjan, and people chant ‘ Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya’.