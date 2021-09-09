Ganesh Chaturthi: Check Shubh Muhrat And Puja Timings Here

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi Marks the birth of the deity Lord Ganesa, the God of wisdom and prosperity. It is one of the most auspicious festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, September 10 this year and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 21.

As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The festival holds significance pan India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Shubh Muhurat

The tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 9:57 pm on the same day. On this day, people perform their religious duties of cleaning the temple in their house, offering durva ghas, ladoos and modaks to Lord Ganesh, and completing the worship with an aarti. The most appropriate time for the Ganesh Puja is Madhyana Kaala and the shubh muhurat is between 11:03 am and 1:33 pm.

Puja Vidhi

For Ganesha puja, devotees take a bath before sunrise and wear clean clothes. They then sit in front of Ganesha the idol and start the puja by first giving a holy bath to the idol with Ganga water. Ganesha is then offered akshat, flowers, durva etc, and his favourite sweet modak. Devotees then light dhoop, diya and agarbattis and perform an aarti, chant Ganesh mantras. The puja ends with another round of aarti.