Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings on this auspicious day.

Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!

Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja ❤️

Thank you Bappa for making this a

Life changing year ❤️

Aur hope karta hoon aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori

karte rahe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/U7hrgFQBQH — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 31, 2022

He was also accompanied by his parents- Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari. Kartik’s sister Kritika Tiwari was also seen along with them. The actor acknowledged the media and also smiled as the shutterbugs clicked him.

On the work front, recently, Kartik announced his new project with Kabir Khan for a new movie that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story.

Kartik will also be seen next in Shehzada, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will star in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer. He will also reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.