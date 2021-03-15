Gandhi Shilp Bazar-2021 Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Smt. Padmini Dian, inaugurated the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar-2021 this evening at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Unit-III of Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd. (Utkalika) is organising the National level Exhibition, Gandhi Shilp Bazaar-2021, at Unit-III Exhibition Ground here from 15th to 24th March, 2021 from 2PM to 9PM.

The event is being organised with the financial assistance of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Government of India, Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi and co-sponsored by the Director, Handicrafts and Cottage Industries, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

About 100 artisans from across the country will participate to exhibit and sale of their exclusive products like Stone Carving, Applique, Patta Painting and Silver Filigree etc. Fourteen States including Odisha are participating in the Gandhi Shilp Bazar-2021.

Others present on the occasion were Director, Directorate of Handicrafts & Cottage Industries, Sanatan Nayak, Additional Secretary, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Kailash Chandra Sahoo, Managing Director, Utkalika, Soyanprava Muduli, Assistant Director, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Government of India, Ministery of Textiles Kumari Sailaja and other senior officials of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.